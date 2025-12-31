Hey everyone,

I just love an annual roundup. A nice moment of reflection, a chance to think about the year past and what meant the most to us or stuck out best. This year I’ve read quite a lot of books (a personal record of 130, at last check on Goodreads), and I wanted to take a moment to remember my favorite history and biography reads for the year.

These aren’t in any particular order, just ones that came to mind as I started reading. They did not all come out in 2025, but I read them all this year, so I’m counting each one. If you’ve picked up any of these—or if you’re planning to—let me know in the comments!

Oathbreakers: The War of Brothers That Shattered an Empire and Made Medieval Europe

by Matthew Gabriele & David M. Perry | Goodreads

Familial warfare is always interesting. At least to me. The shortsightedness of it, the monstrous selfishness that often accompanies it… Something about it really gets me. And this one. This story should be a TV series if it isn’t already. The drama! The scale! The colorful outfits! It’s interesting, it’s wild, it’s a bit sexy. And Gabriele and Perry have this humor to their writing partnership that makes it all really interesting and relatable.

If you want more information, I wrote a fuller review when I finished reading in June:

The Bikeriders

by Danny Lyon | Goodreads

This one is not a conventional history book or biography. Instead, Lyon is a photographer who documented Chicago motorcycle clubs—which became biker gangs—in the mid-1960s. His photographs are just incredible. He really embedded himself with the Chicago Outlaws, and their friendship with him shines through in every photo. From rides to bars to casual picnics, Lyon captured the entire lifestyle of these clubs. It also includes interviews and Lyon’s reflections on his time with the Outlaws.

The book went on to inspire the 2023 film The Bikeriders, starring Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer. It’s one of my favorites and one I also really recommend.

A Danger to the Minds of Young Girls: Margaret C. Anderson, Book Bans, and the Fight to Modernize Literature

by Adam Morgan | Goodreads

I’ve talked about this biography several times already, so I won’t bore you with more theatrics and gushing. It’s great! Author Adam Morgan did a great job bringing together the many versions of Margaret C. Anderon’s life to arrive at a cohesive narrative that captures the truth of who she was. And if you don’t believe me, you can listen to my interview with him about the book:

The Radical Fund: How a Band of Visionaries and a Million Dollars Upended America

by John Fabian Witt | Goodreads

I was lucky enough to read and review this unique history for the LA Times, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. There’s so much we could learn from the story of how Charles Garland rejected his inheritance and put it to good use! One million dollars went a lot further in the 1920s, but it’s still so much money today—and one of the amazing things Witt shows in his account is how little it actually takes to effect change. He not only shows where Garland’s money went but the impact it had when it was paid out—some ventures didn’t work out but some really did! It’s amazing. It’s quite a tome, but I highly recommend it.

by Janet Lewis Saidi (Plain Jane) | Goodreads

So much has been written for the 250th birthday of Jane Austen this year, but I think this book is by far the most accessible biography of the enigmatic woman. She was so fascinating but also a bit hard for us to understand (so many have gotten her wrong!), yet Janet has made her life story so easy to digest. I loved this, and I really enjoyed having Janet as a guest on the podcast to talk about it!

The CIA Book Club: The Secret Mission to Win the Cold War with Forbidden Literature

by Charlie English | Goodreads

This is another book I read and reviewed for the LA Times. I so enjoy the way English writes that I actually reviewed another one of his books here as well, earlier this year:

You can read my full review of The CIA Book Club online (I don’t think it’s behind a paywall), but suffice to say this was a very intriguing look at the many strategies the US employed to try to win the Cold War. They tapped into the way literature can be a psychic escape valve to help the population of the USSR hope for life beyond it. English’s work usually focuses on how art is powerful motivator for the human existence, and I think this book shows that in very clear terms.

Victoria’s Secret: The Private Passion of a Queen

by Fern Riddell | Goodreads

I am going to publish my full review of this book any day now, but this is SUCH a fascinating story that I couldn’t leave it off the list, obviously. I am so fortunate to have friends living in the UK who could get me a copy of this over the summer because it’s not available in the US yet! But it’s the story of Queen Victoria and her secret marriage to John Brown—and the child they might have had, who has descendants today in the US! Just incredible, really. I love Riddell as a historian and literally anything she puts out I’m going to pick up.

This one will be published in the US in May 2026 under the title Victoria In Love: The Private Passion of a Queen, probably to escape confusing associations with the lingerie brand. Preorder it now, or if you’re in the UK, enjoy!

Bonus: Is A River Alive?

by Robert Macfarlane | Goodreads

Okay, this book is technically neither history nor biography: It’s nonfiction. But I had to include it because I think about it constantly. It comes up in coversation at least once a week, and every time I go for a walk by the LA River I think of Macfarlane’s writing. It’s one of the best books I read all year, no question. The concept is interesting (Macfarlane is basically asking if rivers are living creatures as opposed to environments with living things in them?) but it’s his prose that elevates it into the realm of truly wonderful. If he’s not secretly a poet, I will eat my shoes.

It was another book I read and reviewed for the LA Times, so I won’t continue the whole review here, but this is a nearly perfect book.

And that is that—my favorite history and biography (and one sneaky nonfiction addition) of the year. I would love to hear what you’re planning to read in 2026—leave a comment and tell me below!

I did want to ask you all one question before you go:

