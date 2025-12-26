Historical fiction is one of my favorite genres—I love the exploration of potential that can happen in these novels. There’s a tension between what we know did happen and all the possibilities that could fill in the moments where there isn’t documentation. Authors get to explore motivation in ways that are often impossible for historians to do. Unless someone leaves a document saying “We started this war with Mexico because that guy trashed my pâtisserie,” then we don’t always know exactly why something happened. And that’s where historical fiction can come in and explore!

So, here are my favorite novels in the genre I read this year. They’re not in any particular order, and I did include books that were not published this year—this is just what I happened to pick up and enjoy in 2025.

I also did a mid-year(ish) update as well, and I won’t be repeating any of those books, so be sure to check that out too!

(Side note: I did not include historical fantasy, which is why none of R.F. Kuang’s work or Cassandra Clare’s Sword Catcher are on the list, even though I read her entire backlist this year and enjoyed it.)

If you’re celebrating Christmas this weekend, Merry Christmas! If you’ve got some bookstore gift cards or holiday money burning holes in your pockets, maybe you’ll find some books you enjoy in here.

Eleanore of Avignon

by Elizabeth DeLozier | Goodreads

I think because I wrote my own novel set in the 1348 plague years last year, I have had a lot of Black Plague lit on my list this year. This is one of the only ones I found set in France, and I’m so glad I managed to get my hands on it. The story follows Eleanore, a healer who risks her reputation and her life to protect Avignon from the Black Plague. She is scorned as a witch but taken under the protective arm of the Pope’s personal physician. It’s a beautiful and moving story about terror, love, prejudice, and fighting back. One of my favorites of the year.

When We Were Brilliant

by Lynn Cullen | Goodreads

This brilliant book coming in January is a look at Marilyn Monroe’s life through the eyes of the only woman who ever photographed her: Eve Arnold. I wrote a review of this novel for the LA Times that is still forthcoming, so I don’t want to spoil anything here. But preorder this one before it comes out in January—it’s going to be a hit.

Company of Liars

by Karen Maitland | Goodreads

Next in my Plague-reading list is an incredible adaptation/remake of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. This novel cuts across several genres—it’s part whodunnit, part almost supernatural mystery, part literary fiction. The nine people who journey together in this book to try to reach safety as the Plague descends on England each have a dark and desperate secret. They’re outrunning something—the disease, the past, themselves—and by the time it catches up with them, I was shocked by everything they revealed. It’s an intense and gripping read. I highly recommend it. (Please do not judge it by the US book cover, which is a weird collage!)

Babylonia

by Costanza Casati | Goodreads

I reviewed this book here right after I read it back in January, so I won’t get too deep into it here, but I still love this take on the story/legend/history of Semiramis! The world Casati built for the reader in Assyria is still as clear to me as it was when I read this novel in January. The way she evokes violence and beauty together is so gorgeous.

This one is still a must-read in my book. I am so excited to read the rest of Casati’s back catalog.

Under the Same Stars

by Libba Bray | Goodreads

Three stories, each 40 years apart, intersect in Libba Bray’s new book that looks at the fallout of WWII and the power of standing up for what’s right. Each story intersects at the Bridegroom’s Oak, a tree in a German forest that seems to have the mysterious power to unite lovers no matter how far apart they are. But it’s not a romance, exactly—here, six teens do fall in love, but they also fight for justice and come together to shape the worlds they want to protect their loved ones in.

I loved this novel, I thought it was so moving and brimming over with bravery and light. While I think teens will like it best (it is YA), I do think anyone 13+ will enjoy it. It’s so filled with hope that it feels like a balm on the soul. And it’s told, of course, with Bray’s signature sparkle and narration. Highly recommend this one, especially for these quiet days at the end of the year.

Cleopatra

by Saara El-Arifi | Goodreads

There is a more full review of this book coming in January, so I am not going to spoil too much here but I inhaled this novel. It took me a little while to get into it—the self-aware memoir from the afterlife setup was hard for me to grab on to. But once I got used to it, I loved this novel. It tells the story of Cleopatra and her relationships with Julius Caesar and Marc Antony, of course, but it also gives her a chance to speak back to the legends that she was a nymphomaniac with a death wish. It’s brilliant and fun. Preorder it now—it’ll be out in February!

And that is that—the best historical fiction I read in 2025. (Should I have included historical fantasy?) What were the best books you read in 2025—historical fiction or otherwise? Drop them in the comments!

PS—Barnes & Noble is running an after-Christmas sale as I write this. 50% off hardcovers. 👀 I’m just saying.