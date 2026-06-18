Despite winning many awards back in 2018 and 2019, I had never heard of The Essex Serpent until I was mindlessly scrolling through Apple TV one day and came across the television adaptation with Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. I didn’t even realize the limited series had been adapted from a book at first. I requested it from the library immediately, but it wasn’t ready until after I had already finished watching the show, which made for an interesting read.

Set in the waning days of the 19th century, the story revolves around Cora Seabourne’s search for a mythical (perhaps real) sea serpent that has allegedly returned to terrorize the Essex coast. She is a budding naturalist, a smart woman whose life and mind have only been freed by the recent death of her torturous husband. While there, she befriends the Ransome family and builds a particularly close bond with the patriarch, William, a vicar. Their connection is nearly instant, despite their completely opposing ideologies. Surrounding Cora are a pioneering surgeon who is explicitly in love with her, her Socialist maid who is maybe in love with her, and her son who does not seem to love her.

Claire Danes as Cora Seabourne in The Essex Serpent . Image courtesy of Apple TV .

It took me a while to get into this novel and then to get through it—it’s lush and vivid, and author Sarah Perry is generous with her perspectives. It’s true omniscient third-person narration, meaning we get to peek in and out of the heads of nearly every character introduced, sometimes only for a paragraph, sometimes for pages at a time. The way she integrates these is impressively seamless until near the end (more on that in a moment). I like Perry’s voice, but sometimes the meditative verged on the lulling for me. Fittingly for a novel that takes place mostly by the water, I often had the sense of waves, or the tide going in and out, in the rhythm of these sentences. It was beautiful; it made me sleepy. But I liked that about reading this—it takes place over nearly a year, and reading it slowly let me feel that time. Much of the book is spent walking places, and the meditative pace called to mind how long it took to get places in the Victorian Era; even with trains, travel was simply slower then.

The show honors this too—the story unfolds slowly over six 50-minute episodes, and you can feel the time passing. The meditative has a more gothic feel in the show, however—the novel is a classic gothic tale, but the foreboding atmosphere and the terror of the villagers as they worry over the mysterious serpent felt too small for me in the novel because none of the main characters are afraid. Whether due to science or faith, they are not frightened, which takes away the power for me. In the show, the fear is felt much more keenly; we are present with many characters are they feel the terror of what lurks beneath the surface of the water.

And this is why I wanted to talk about the tv show and the book together! Not because one is better than the other, but because I think they complement each other so well. Most of the issues I had with the book were answered by the show, like the serpent. I’m not sure I would have found it foreboding at all if not for the show planting that in my head. On the other hand, some of the changes the show had to make to adapt to television made sense but were more interesting on the page, where we could get inside the minds of the characters.

Hayley Squires as Martha in The Essex Serpent. Image courtesy of Apple TV .

I mentioned the novel’s ending earlier, when it feels like some of the voices of characters dropped off in the novel. This is most true for Martha, Cora’s socialist maid. The show fleshes her out more fully and gives her a better ending. Her love for Cora is more fully realized instead of being posed more as a confusing mix of obsession and loyalty, and her frustration and heartbreak as Cora falls in love with the smalltown vicar is more visible. She sort of disappears in the novel; her departure is more keenly felt in the show.

But the vicar’s wife, Stella Ransome, is more intense in the novel. Don’t get me wrong, Clémence Poesy is brilliant in the show! But the book draws out Stella’s battle with tuberculosis and makes it almost more frightening than the serpent. In the show, her obsession with the color blue is largely passed off as charming because it’s calming and pretty; in the novel, it is a symptom of her growing psychosis. In fact, I only learned TB can turn into psychosis because of this novel (apparently, it can happen in cases of Central Nervous System TB). The novel also gives us extracts of her diary, where the true level of her feverish hallucinations is revealed; I don’t remember seeing that in the show at all.

Clémence Poésy as Stella Ransome in The Essex Serpent . Image courtesy of Apple TV .

One of the things I loved most about this story is how well it portrays the tension between science and religion at the end of the 19th century. Cora’s search for a mythical serpent that might be real places her squarly in the tense middle of this debate. While she finds fossils on the seashore, the surgeon in London performs the first successful heart surgery and the town of Aldwinter falls prey to old mythical fears. The novel often feels full of possibility even as the things that are possible can be frightening. Importantly, both sides are portrayed fully and fairly; there is no hint that Sarah Perry thinks one side is better than the other.

Of course, each side of this culture war is embodied by the men who love her: A surgeon who believes there is nothing science can’t achieve, and a vicar who is a true believer and prefers the status quo and the world he understands. This love-triangle-being-a-microcosm-of-the-universe is a trope I have talked about at length before and quite dislike, to be honest. And once again, it was one of the least believable parts of the story for me, both in the novel and the show. Why is this young, up and coming surgeon who has the world at his feet in love with this widow who is deeply traumatized from her abusive marriage and obsessed with finding fossils? He doesn’t want to “fix” her, nor does he seem to understand her at all. Meanwhile, he is sarcastic and sardonic and sometimes cruel—why would Cora stay friends with him?

Frank Dillane as Dr. Luke Garrett in The Essex Serpent . Image courtesy of Apple TV .

On the other hand, Cora’s relationship with the vicar, William Ransome, feels more fitting for the time. I think if set today, their often diametrically opposed views would keep them apart; they may have never even had a conversation to begin with. But because this is the 19th century and so much of the world feels both new and old, it works. Also, the lack of treatment for Stella Ransome’s tuberculosis changes the tenor of their emotional affair; she knows she is dying, and seems to want to make sure William and her children will be taken care of after she’s gone. I don’t think that would work as well if set in the 20th century.

As far as historical fiction goes, The Essex Serpent is a masterclass of the genre. It gives us a reality familiar and yet different from our own. Utterly transporting, I recommend both reading and watching whenever you get the chance.

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Tom Hiddleston as William Ransome in The Essex Serpent . Image courtesy of Apple TV .

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