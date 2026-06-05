50+ Great Father's Day Gifts for History-Loving Dads
It's almost father's day in the US, have you bought a gift yet?
Hey folks,
It’s June, and Father’s Day is coming up in a short couple weeks. That means it’s once again time to begin the annual quest for a gift that feels more thoughtful than a tie and less predictable than the standby “World’s Best Dad” mug.
So I pulled together 50+ gift ideas for the dads and father figures who love history. This is for anyone whose Roman Empire is teh Roman Empire, has strong opinions about World War II documentaries, and/or treats roadside historical markers as must-see attractions.
There’s a little bit of everything here at every price point: clever, funny, genuinely useful, and niche enough to feel like you actually put some thought into it. Whether he’s into ancient civilizations, military history, presidential trivia, archaeology, castles, trains, ships, maps, or obscure historical facts that somehow become dinner-table lectures, hopefully you’ll find something that fits.
For the guy who loves a historical war pun: William Tecumseh Sherman Landscaping Business tee.
If tees are what you’re looking for, this vintage science poster tshirt (featuring the mighty mitochondria!) is also a great option.
I love this box of cocktail recipe cards. It’s a great way to travel through drink history.
These Headlines of History cocktail glasses go great with the cocktail recipe box.
The printing press is one of the most significant advancements of modern history—let Dad build his own with this DIY Kit.
I know we’re coming up on summer, but this Pleistocene fossil blanket might still be good for the dad who gets cold in the A/C.
Plus, some books to read while curled up under the blanket:
The Magical Game: The Spirit and History of Baseball’s Superstitions, Rituals, and Curses - B&N, Amazon, Bookshop
For dads who like both the tv show NCIS and WWII histories: Ghosts of Sicily: The True Story of the Naval Intelligence Agents Who Courted the Mob to Fight Nazis in America and the Battlefields of Italy - B&N, Amazon, Bookshop
The Grave Robber: The Biggest Stolen Artifacts Case in FBI History and the Bureau’s Quest to Set Things Right - B&N, Amazon, Bookshop
Talking Classics: The Shock of the Old - B&N, Amazon, Bookshop
Check out my other book reviews for more recommendations!
Also good for staying inside when it’s too hot out: This Presidential slogans puzzle.
Don’t gift him a regular watch, gift him this gorgeous Ptolemaic Universe watch.
We love personalizing things—especially when it’s a personalized spyglass.
Medieval Mishaps is a great board game for tabletop game fiends!
Authentic pirate coins in a glass case—I mean, c’mon.
Alternatively, here are some authentic coins from several different empires.
For the dad who knows they weren’t just friends: The Achilles and Patroclus necklace.
This Thor’s Hammer necklace set is great.
There’s also an amulet pendant that is just Thor’s Hammer.
If you know his ring size, this Shield Ring was inspired by ancient Roman shields.
This box of mystery WWII newspapers was a hit during the winter holidays, so if you skipped it then, now might be the time!
Test his knowledge of history trivia with this interactive daily trivia coffee mug.
Does he love collectible/fun mugs? There are a million options! There’s this fun color-changing Ice Age Megafauna mug. This Medieval armor mug might be a good fit, or perhaps this Great Gays of history mug (it is Pride month after all). A Memento Mori mug might be a good one for your more goth/punk-inspired dads, and for cat dads, this Hisstorical Figures mug will be a hit.
If you like the idea of interactive daily history but don’t want another mug cluttering up your cabinets, this interactive daily history wood calendar might be a better fit. There’s also this “today in history” perpetual calendar.
For plant dads who live science, this Albert Einstein bust planter is sure to be a hit. Also comes in Jane Austen, Vincent van Gogh, William Shakespeare, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Sigmund Freud.
If he’s a WWII buff, this collection of New York Times newspaper articles about the war might be good.
I quite like this Historic Cartoons box set.
This brass cannon puzzle might be fun for anyone who likes 3d puzzles.
For the guy who is into America’s 250th birthday this year, this Declaration of Independence serving board could be fun.
This Constitution and Declaration whiskey glass set might also be nice—pairs well with these democracy coasters.
For tea drinkers, this Teas of the Boston Tea Party set looks fun and experiential.
This desktop Celestial Tide Dial is a replica of a 16th-century tool used by sailors.
If he wants old school aesthetics with modern convenience, this Throwback Speaker with Bluetooth might be the one.
The Game of Ur—the world’s oldest strategy game—was also a hit for Christmas and Hannukah! Check it out if you haven’t yet.
If he likes whiskey stones, these Prehistoric Whiskey Stones made of Precambrian rock might be a hit.
A year-long subscription to History by Mail is also always a hit! Choose from Classic History by Mail, Historic Holidays, National Park History, Urban Legends, Historic Recipes, Sports History,
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