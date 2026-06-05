Hey folks,

It’s June, and Father’s Day is coming up in a short couple weeks. That means it’s once again time to begin the annual quest for a gift that feels more thoughtful than a tie and less predictable than the standby “World’s Best Dad” mug.

So I pulled together 50+ gift ideas for the dads and father figures who love history. This is for anyone whose Roman Empire is teh Roman Empire, has strong opinions about World War II documentaries, and/or treats roadside historical markers as must-see attractions.

There’s a little bit of everything here at every price point: clever, funny, genuinely useful, and niche enough to feel like you actually put some thought into it. Whether he’s into ancient civilizations, military history, presidential trivia, archaeology, castles, trains, ships, maps, or obscure historical facts that somehow become dinner-table lectures, hopefully you’ll find something that fits.

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