Hello friends,

Mother’s Day is creeping up in the U.S. and beyond! If you’re anything like me, you’d rather skip the last-minute panic buy or the default flower bouquer in order to find something that actually feels her.

So I pulled together 35 gift ideas for the moms and maternal figures who love history. This is for anyone with strong opinions about Abigail Adams, has a favorite Tudor wife, and/or can spot a Regency silhouette at 50 paces.

There’s a little bit of everything here at every price point: clever, funny, genuinely useful, and niche enough to feel like you didn’t grab it off the endcap on your way out of Target.