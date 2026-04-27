35+ Great Mother's Day Gifts for History-Loving Moms
Hello friends,
Mother’s Day is creeping up in the U.S. and beyond! If you’re anything like me, you’d rather skip the last-minute panic buy or the default flower bouquer in order to find something that actually feels her.
So I pulled together 35 gift ideas for the moms and maternal figures who love history. This is for anyone with strong opinions about Abigail Adams, has a favorite Tudor wife, and/or can spot a Regency silhouette at 50 paces.
There’s a little bit of everything here at every price point: clever, funny, genuinely useful, and niche enough to feel like you didn’t grab it off the endcap on your way out of Target.
Olive oil was used as a beauty product, especially by the ancient Greeks, Egyptians, and other Mediterranean women. Korre’s Greek Skinacre Discovery Kit brings those ancient ingredients into the modern world.
This Egyptian Goddess Beauty Balm also utilizes ancient beauty remedies to create a luxurious moisturizer that can be used on the face and body.
Help her wrangle all her beauty products using this Georgian Fashion Zipper bag!
Need a little more than that? This Rosie the Riveter lip balm will go right in that zipper bag for an extra bit of gifting goodness.
This heat-activated Regency Finery Mug from the era of Jane Austen is also a great addition to any cabinet!
For the woman who never misses a chance to remind everyone that Abigail Adams once implored her husband to remember the ladies: A Ladies of the American Revolution tee, with Abigail’s quote at the bottom.
This 19th Amendment pin set is a great reminder of the work our foremothers did to get us where we are today.
I love Ritual’s women’s multivitamin. Ritual operates on the radical idea that supplements should work, which historically has not been the case in the vitamin and supplement market. I know it’s not the sexiest gift, but showing someone you care about their health is always a good idea.
Ever heard her rail against trad wife influencers? She is going to obsess over Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke.
This gorgeous olive wood stool is inspired by milking stools in rural China.
A beautiful pinch-neck vase is perfect for the mom who loves ancient Greece.
For the women who enjoy travel and walking in addition to history, this collection of NYC Women’s History Walks will take her through 10 New York neighborhoods—and ten tales of amazing women’s history.
If she loves mermaids, this Sea Siren ring would be a perfect gift.
I’m obsessed with these Chainmail Dynamic hoop earrings—I might be buying a pair for myself this season!
For a fantasy-loving mom, this Mystic Portal necklace invites both admiration and wonder. It looks like wearing a portal to another world around your neck.
Does she love ancient Egypt? This gorgeous solid gold scarab ring might be right up her alley.
Not sure what her ring size is? The same design is available in stud earrings!
For the generalist, this History Buff candle might be perfect—you can choose the scent to whatever she prefers!
Alternately, this Smells Like She’s Talking About History Again candle is great for the one who manages to always bring a conversation back to a historical fact
If you’re a creative type, personalize this Museum Silhoutte Box with her favorite memories and moments.
Speaking of museums, check out this scarf transformed from a 16th-century Mughal carpet in the Met’s Islamic Art collection.
This Today in History perpetual calendar is a great gift for someone who loves history facts.
Is she a math lover? This pendant necklace featuring Hypatia of Alexandria is a gorgeous ode to the defiant mathematician of antiquity.
For the woman who loves archaeology, this skeleton queen tee is a fun addition to her closet.
If she’s a writer or diarist, this Antique Horse Hitching Post hardcover journal might be a beautiful addition to her shelves.
These Henry VIII wives tees had me in stitches. Get her the tee repping her favorite Tudor queen, or collect all six! Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Kitty Howard, and Kateryn Parr.
Brooches are BACK folks, and this French Hummingbird Brooch inspired by textiles in The Met museum is a great first one for someone ready to experiment with wearing this historical jewelry.
Is she the cat’s pajamas? Make it literal with these cute cat-print pajamas inspired by graphic artist Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen.
These William Morris-inspired pomegranate pajamas are also really cute, and perfect for anyone who loves the British Arts & Crafts Movement.
Help her mix and sip her way through cocktail history with this History by the Glass recipe box.
To go with that, might I suggest these Headlines of History whiskey glasses?
For the mom who loves true crime with her alcohol, Killer Cocktails puts together dangerous drinks inspired by history’s most nefarious criminals.
Has she been saying she wants to write a book for a while, but hasn’t gotten started? I highly recommend Scrivener as a program! It allows her to organize her research, draft new scenes, and create her character sheets all in one place.
She might also enjoy reading Rooms of Their Own: the places where great writers wrote.
Does she prefer longhand? Help her organize her notes with the Memo Mori pad! She’ll remember death and her to do list.
Is she still saying “As if!” ? This mug featuring Cher from Clueless going to be a perfect gift.
If she loves art history, this Art Flowers puzzle is perfect—it pulls beautiful blooms from over 70 art movements into one 1000-piece puzzle.
Speaking of flowers—bring back going outdoors to draw flowers and plants! Help mom get offline with this Botany Notebook that helps her draw and catalog her own garden.