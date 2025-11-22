101+ History Themed Gifts for Everyone in Your Life
Yes, there really are over 100 gift ideas in here for anyone who loves history!
Hello everyone,
It’s that time of year again: twinkle lights, cozy vibes, and… my famously beloved history-themed gift guide! Somehow, this roundup ends up being one of the most popular things I share each year, which absolutely cracks me up. But honestly? It makes my history-loving heart so happy to know there are so many of you out there hunting for the perfect past-inspired presents.
This year, I’ve decided to separate it into kids, teens, and adult gifts—though, to be honest, I’d love some of these teen gifts for myself! I’ve made separate sections for books as well.
Kiddos
Doubling as a gift for science lovers, these stuffed plague microbes from history are a fun way to get kids interested in germs, the history of disease, and more.
Learn and play with this Historical Women Matching Game, which helps kids pair historical women with their major accomplishments.
This Ancient Egypt activity pack looks so fun that I kind of want to get it for myself. Even if kids aren’t into Ancient Egypt now, they will be.
If activity kits like this are fun, but Ancient Egypt isn’t their jam, maybe this Voyage to Jamestown kit is for them! It focuses on the story of a real boy who sailed to Jamestown in 1607.
For any kiddo who loves dinosaurs, this Pleistocene Fossil Blanket is going to be a cozy hit this winter.
Or, kids can construct their own prehistoric animals using this magnet fridge game!
History Books for Kiddos
Get kids reading by starting them young—this history of music board book set is perfect for toddlers who love to dance.
Ancient Peoples of Africa teaches kids about ancient African history.
A kiddo’s guide to the Stone Age teaches curious kids 9-12 about what their lives would have been like 2.6 million years ago!
Think that’s a great idea? Here’s a second book in the series all about how kids survived the Ice Age!
Get kids into archaeology with Tales of Ancient Worlds
Introduce kids 8-12 to historical fiction with The Nine Moons of Han Yu and Luli.
Teach kids 8-12 about a real moment in history when a Paris mosque sheltered Jews from the Holocaust.
Legends of the National Parks is perfect for every kid who loves Sasquatch and other tales of cryptids.
Teens
Coin-collecting teen in your life? These six ancient coins, authenticated by numismatic professionals, are just the thing.
If that one’s a little out of the budget (no judgment!), here is an ancient Roman bronze coin in a beautiful display box.
Everyone knows a teen obsessed with pirates, so this checks two boxes: Authentic pirate coins in a glass case!
This Julius Caesar pencil holder makes me laugh every time I look at the one on my desk.
Great for someone taking art history this year: the Art History puzzle shows off the arc of Western art history.
This Arms & Armor mug is both educational (names of pieces of armor!) and looks cool AF
I’ve been obsessed with this Medieval Mishap mystery board game since I first spotted it last holiday season.
You can get this telescope/spyglass personalized—perfect for teens who want to be pirates, look at stars, and/or get into bird watching.
We love a 3D puzzle, and this brass cannon one is going to keep your teen occupied for hours, then look great on a shelf.
Need perfect stocking stuffers? Consider the British Stiff Upper Lip Balm!
Similarly, these Natural History Museum clear vinyl stickers are peak light academia and museumcore.
Perfect for the theatre kid in your life: Playbill Broadway Trivia!
Your teens can now solve historical mob crimes from the Roaring 20s in these 3 interactive games!
Or, if the Victorian Era is more their speed, there are three crimes to choose from in these historical mystery editions.
This sick poster featuring guitars of rock history is perfect for the musical teen in your life.
A history everyday interactive calendar will delight them for years to come. Not only is it useful (a perpetual calendar!), but it looks gorgeous on a desk and scanning the QR code will pull up fun facts about that day in history.
Not the calendar kind? This coffee mug has the same QR code history fact feature!
High school is when students learn about political cartoons. For the teen who was into it, this political cartoon box set might make the perfect gift.
History (and History-Adjacent) Books for Teens
The Weird Medieval Guys twitter account (RIP) got thousands of people into Medieval art—now the brand new book is sure to attract teens with a very niche interest.
Have a teen in your life who loves to write? Show them where the greatest writers of history penned their great works with Rooms of Their Own.
Also for the musical theatre teen: A personalized book cataloguing New York Daily News articles that chronicled the evolution of the most famous stage(s) in the world.
You can pick up similar personalized books that chronicle the Oscars, Formula 1, tennis, US college football, and UK soccer.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my book, Unruly Figures: Twenty Tales of Rebels, Rulebreakers, and Revolutionaries! Channel all that rebellious teen spirit into an interest for the common good.
Help teens remember that they’re not alone when they’re struggling with Bad Days in History: A Gleefully Grim Chronicle of Misfortune, Mayhem, and Misery for Every Day of the Year.
Introduce them to Brandon Sanderson and his huge body of work with The Frugal Wizard’s Handbook for Surviving Medieval England.
For anyone who loved Pocahontas as a kid, The Lost Journals of Sacagewa are going to be ideal.
Adults
The Ptolemaic Watch is very cool for anyone into ancient Egyptian cosmology and history.
Who doesn’t love a mystery box? This one includes 3 mystery WWII newspapers, which is a fun way to add some mystery into your holiday historical gift giving.
The Great Gays mug: A celebration of LGBTQ historical figures (and a fun color-changing mug)!
More of a whiskey drinker than coffee? These history headlines whiskey glasses are great. Collect all four!
There are also these ‘women who dared’ wine glasses (collect all four!);
These Founding Fathers whiskey glasses (collect all seven!);
These glasses featuring the opening lines of the US Constitution and the US Declaration of Independence;
These glasses featuring whiskey cocktail history as well as recipes (collect all six!);
And, finally, these pint glasses featuring beer history (collect all four!).
I don’t use paper calendars, but I might just get myself a Medieval Cats Calendar just to have these little guys around the house.
If they’re into history + cats but don’t use calendars, then this mug of hiss-torical figures might be perfect.
A great tote bag for your friend who is introverted and shy, but always willing to talk to anyone if it’s about history.
This Athena necklace is a gorgeous gift for anyone who loves saint medallions but wants something non-Catholic.
There’s also this necklace with a pendant of Clio, the Greek muse of history.
For someone who loves the smell of old books, this candle that smells like Edinburgh Library is a lovely option.
Friend with a dark sense of humor? This unhinged comedic Henry VIII t-shirt might be just right (or perfectly wrong).
The Royal Game of Ur is the world’s oldest known strategy game, and now your friend can bring theirs along wherever they go!
As I get older, my new favorite hobby is listening to audiobooks and doing a puzzle. This Titanic puzzle, featuring the ship’s design and the people involved, is close to the top of my list. 👀
Get competitive with this HISTORY Channel trivia game!
This 2,000+ piece Viking Village lego set is so fun for anyone who loves Viking lore.
For the man who thinks about Rome once a day… the SPQR gift box!
And for the self-aware man who thinks about Rome once a day with a sense of humor, the “yes I’m thinking about the Roman empire” t-shirt!
I’d be remiss not to mention my own podcast! Give someone a subscription and they can have access to bonus episodes, behind the scenes content, and much more.
Get your friend a history by mail letter subscription that sends real historical documents right to their door every month.
These vintage brass hand paper clips are a gorgeous addition to any desk. Such a nice touch.
History Books for Adults
For the history-loving cook in your life, this Tasting History cookbook that lets them taste their way through 4,000 years of history is a hit.
Strictly a Medievalist? No problem: A Thyme and Place is all about Medieval recipes for the modern dinner table.
For someone who loves food but isn’t much of a cook, there’s also The Course of History: Ten Meals that Changed the World.
Is your friend an Americanist who loves whiskey? They might just love American History Through a Whiskey Glass, which describes how bourbon and rye played important roles at pivotal moments in US history.
Maybe they love true crime? This book of cocktail recipes inspired by true crime history is perfect. (And as someone who has this book on their shelf and has made several cocktails out of it, this is great!)
Incredible: The reprinted New York Times articles collected in this book trace the history of Star Wars since its release.
Similarly, this one retraces the history of space, this one traces the history of your loved one’s favorite baseball team, and this one follows WWII through NYT articles.
Gift them Aaron Mahnke’s exploration of the weird, bizarre, and unsettling people, places, and things in his Cabinet of Curiosities.
For the Disney adult in your life, gift them this look at the 70th anniversary of Disneyland!
Did I miss anything? Leave your suggestions in the comments!